National statistics announcement Summary Hospital-level Mortality Indicator (SHMI) - Deaths associated with hospitalisation, England, May 2019 - April 2020 [NS]

Indicator reporting mortality at hospital trust level across the NHS. This indicator is produced on a monthly basis and gives an indication for each non-specialist acute hospital trust in England whether the observed number of deaths within 30 days of discharge from hospital was higher than expected, lower than expected or as expected when compared to the national baseline