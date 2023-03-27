National statistics announcement

Summary Hospital-level Mortality Indicator (SHMI), Deaths associated with hospitalisation, England, January 2022 - December 2022

Indicator reporting mortality at hospital trust level across the NHS. This indicator is produced on a monthly basis and gives an indication for each non-specialist acute hospital trust in England whether the observed number of deaths within 30 days of discharge from hospital was higher than expected, lower than expected or as expected when compared to the national baseline.

From:
NHS Digital
Published
27 March 2023
Last updated
27 March 2023 — See all updates
Release date:
11 May 2023 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 11 May 2023 9:30am