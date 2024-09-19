Substance misuse treatment in secure settings: statistics 2023 to 2024
Healthcare professionals can use these resources to understand outcomes of alcohol and drug treatment services in secure settings in England, the profile of adults and young people accessing alcohol and drug treatment services in secure settings. The data will help with planning, commissioning and improving services in prisons and other secure settings. The report and accompanying tables present statistical analysis of treatment data from 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024. Treatment centres in prisons and secure settings across England submitted data to NDTMS for patients receiving treatment, details of their treatment and the outcomes.