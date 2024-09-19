Accredited official statistics announcement

Substance misuse treatment for young people: statistics 2023 to 2024

Healthcare professionals can use these statistics to understand the availability and effectiveness of alcohol and drug treatment services for young people (under 18 years old) in England, trends in drug and alcohol use among young people receiving treatment and the profile of young people accessing alcohol and drug treatment services. The report and accompanying tables contain treatment data from 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024. Young people’s treatment centres from across England submitted the data to the NDTMS. These services are part of a wider network of prevention services that support young people with a range of issues and help them to build resilience.

From:
Office for Health Improvement and Disparities
Published
19 September 2024
Last updated
10 October 2024
Release date:
28 November 2024 9:30am (confirmed)
