Official statistics announcement

Sub-regional fuel poverty data 2024 (2022 data)

An update to the sub-regional fuel poverty statistics data tables published in April 2024 to include the 2022 data on the basis of the 2024 parliamentary constituency boundaries.

From:
Department for Energy Security and Net Zero
Published
13 November 2024
Last updated
2 December 2024
Release date:
5 December 2024 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 5 December 2024 9:30am