Official statistics announcement

Stop and Search statistics for Northern Ireland, period ending 30 June 2021

Quarterly update of persons stopped and searched by PSNI.

From:
Police Service of Northern Ireland and Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency
Published
27 July 2021
Last updated
27 July 2021 — See all updates
Release date:
25 August 2021 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 25 August 2021 9:30am