Accredited official statistics announcement

Statistics on trusts in the UK

This publication provides detailed statistics on trusts making Self Assessment returns, total tax paid by trusts. Number of trusts registered on Trust Registration Service as at 14 August 2024.

From:
HM Revenue & Customs
Published
24 October 2024
Last updated
11 November 2024
Release date:
28 November 2024 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 28 November 2024 9:30am