Official statistics announcement

Sources and methods for public service productivity estimates

Sources and methods information for the Public service productivity: total, UK publication, detailing the main concepts, output and inputs measures by service area.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
8 April 2025
Last updated
8 April 2025
Release date:
22 April 2025 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 22 April 2025 9:30am