Sources and methods for public service productivity estimates
Sources and methods information for the Public service productivity: total, UK publication, detailing the main concepts, output and inputs measures by service area.
Sources and methods information for the Public service productivity: total, UK publication, detailing the main concepts, output and inputs measures by service area.
To help us improve GOV.UK, we’d like to know more about your visit today. Please fill in this survey (opens in a new tab).