Official statistics announcement

Signals passed at danger (SPADs): April to June 2021

Statistics showing the number of signals passed at danger (SPADs) without authority.

From:
Office of Rail and Road
Published
16 February 2021
Last updated
15 September 2021 — See all updates
Release date:
16 September 2021 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 16 September 2021 9:30am