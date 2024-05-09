Official statistics announcement

Short Term Lets offered via online collaborative economy platforms, United Kingdom

The number of guest nights, nights and stays for short-term lets offered via online collaborative economy platforms (Airbnb, Booking.com and Expedia Group).

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
9 May 2024
Last updated
22 May 2024
Release date:
30 May 2024 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 30 May 2024 9:30am