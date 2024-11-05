Official statistics announcement

Sexual Orientation

Sexual orientation in the UK in 2023 by region, sex, age, legal partnership status, ethnic group and socio-economic classification, using data from the Annual Population Survey (APS). Experimental Statistics.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
5 November 2024
Last updated
5 November 2024
Release date:
January to February 2025 (provisional)
These statistics will be released between January and February 2025