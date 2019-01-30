National statistics announcement

Road fuel prices: 20 January 2020

Weekly prices of unleaded petrol and diesel.

Published 30 January 2019
Last updated 20 December 2019 — see all updates
From:
Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy
Release date:
21 January 2020 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 21 January 2020 9:30am