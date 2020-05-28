National statistics announcement

Registrar General Quarterly Report (Northern Ireland) - October to December 2019

Registrar General Quarterly Report (Northern Ireland) - October to December 2019

Published 28 May 2020
Last updated 28 May 2020 — see all updates
From:
Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency and Department of Finance (Northern Ireland)
Release date:
30 June 2020 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 30 June 2020 9:30am