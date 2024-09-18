Accredited official statistics announcement

Registrar General Northern Ireland Annual Report 2023

The Annual Report of the Registrar General 2023 will be published in November 2024 with details on births, stillbirths, deaths, marriages, divorces and adoptions.

From:
Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency
Published
18 September 2024
Last updated
18 September 2024
Release date:
November 2024 (provisional)
These statistics will be released in November 2024