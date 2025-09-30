Accredited official statistics announcement

Quarterly births in England and Wales, provisional: Q2 (April to June) 2025

Provisional quarterly live births, stillbirths, maternities and stillbirth rates by gestational age, age of mother, ethnicity, and area deprivation, for England and Wales.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
30 September 2025
Last updated
30 September 2025
Release date:
24 October 2025 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 24 October 2025 9:30am