Quarterly autism statistics for NI (October - December 2024)

These tables set out the number and rate of children referred for an assessment for autism and the number and rate of children diagnosed with autism each quarter.

Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency and Department of Health (Northern Ireland)
12 December 2024
12 December 2024
February 2025 (provisional)
These statistics will be released in February 2025