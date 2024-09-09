Official statistics announcement

Quarterly autism statistics for NI (June - September 2024)

These tables set out the number and rate of children referred for an assessment for autism and the number and rate of children diagnosed with autism each quarter.

Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency and Department of Health (Northern Ireland)
9 September 2024
4 November 2024 — See all updates
November 2024 (provisional)
These statistics will be released in November 2024