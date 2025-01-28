Accredited official statistics announcement

Public service productivity: total, UK, 2022

Updated annual measures of output, inputs and productivity for UK public services between 1997 and 2022: service area breakdown, quality adjustment, latest revisions.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
28 January 2025
Last updated
28 January 2025
Release date:
27 March 2025 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 27 March 2025 9:30am