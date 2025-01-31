Official statistics announcement

Public service productivity, quarterly, UK: October to December 2024

UK total public service productivity, inputs and output, to provide a short-term, timely indicator of annual productivity estimates. These are official statistics in development.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
31 January 2025
Last updated
31 January 2025
Release date:
May 2025 (provisional)
These statistics will be released in May 2025