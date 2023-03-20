National statistics announcement

Public sector finances, UK: March 2023 time series

The time series datasets consistent with the Public sector finances, UK: March 2023 bulletin.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
20 March 2023
Last updated
20 March 2023 — See all updates
Release date:
25 April 2023 7:00am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 25 April 2023 7:00am