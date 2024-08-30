Public opinions and social trends, Great Britain: August 2024
Social insights on daily life and events, including important issues, cost of living and artificial intelligence, from the Opinions and Lifestyle Survey (OPN).
Social insights on daily life and events, including important issues, cost of living and artificial intelligence, from the Opinions and Lifestyle Survey (OPN).
To help us improve GOV.UK, we’d like to know more about your visit today. Please fill in this survey (opens in a new tab).