Official statistics announcement

Provisional Monthly Hospital Episode Statistics for Admitted Patient Care, Outpatient and Accident and Emergency data - April 2020 - July 2020

Provisional monthly HES

Published 2 July 2020
Last updated 2 July 2020 — see all updates
From:
NHS Digital
Release date:
10 September 2020 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 10 September 2020 9:30am