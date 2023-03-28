Official statistics announcement

Provisional Accident and Emergency Quality Indicators for England, March 2023, by provider

Monthly A&E quality indicators

From:
NHS Digital
Published
28 March 2023
Last updated
14 April 2023 — See all updates
Release date:
18 May 2023 9:30am (confirmed)

The release date has been changed

Previous date:
11 May 2023 9:30am
Reason for change:
Delayed due to operational issues.
These statistics will be released on 18 May 2023 9:30am