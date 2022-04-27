Official statistics announcement

Provisional Accident and Emergency Quality Indicators for England, April 2022, by provider

Monthly A&E quality indicators

From:
NHS Digital
Published
27 April 2022
Last updated
27 May 2022 — See all updates
Release date:
23 June 2022 9:30am (confirmed)

The release date has been changed

Previous date:
14 June 2022 9:30am
Reason for change:
Delayed from 14 June 2022 due to operational issues. We apologies for any inconvenience caused.
These statistics will be released on 23 June 2022 9:30am