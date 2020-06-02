National statistics announcement Profitability of UK companies: January to March 2020

The bulletin provides estimates of the profitability of UK-based private non-financial corporations (PNFCs). PNFCs comprise UK continental shelf (UKCS) companies and other non-financial UK (non-UKCS) companies. Non-UKCS companies are further split into manufacturing companies, companies providing non-financial services and other industries (including construction, electricity and gas supply, agriculture, mining and quarrying). Net rate of return is used as the measurement of company profitability throughout the bulletin, except in the international comparisons section.