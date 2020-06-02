National statistics announcement

Profitability of UK companies: January to March 2020

The bulletin provides estimates of the profitability of UK-based private non-financial corporations (PNFCs). PNFCs comprise UK continental shelf (UKCS) companies and other non-financial UK (non-UKCS) companies. Non-UKCS companies are further split into manufacturing companies, companies providing non-financial services and other industries (including construction, electricity and gas supply, agriculture, mining and quarrying). Net rate of return is used as the measurement of company profitability throughout the bulletin, except in the international comparisons section.

Published 2 June 2020
Last updated 2 June 2020 — see all updates
From:
Office for National Statistics
Release date:
22 July 2020 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 22 July 2020 9:30am