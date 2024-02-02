National statistics announcement

Producer price inflation, UK: October 2024 time series

The time series datasets connected to the Producer price inflation, UK: October 2024 bulletin

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
2 February 2024
Last updated
2 February 2024 — See all updates
Release date:
20 November 2024 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 20 November 2024 9:30am