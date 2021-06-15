National statistics announcement

Producer Price Inflation, UK: May 2021 time series

The Time Series datasets connected to the Producer Price Inflation May 2021 Bulletin.

Office for National Statistics
15 June 2021
15 June 2021
16 June 2021 7:00am (confirmed)
