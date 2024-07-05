Official statistics announcement

Primary Care Workforce Quarterly Update, 30 June 2024

The Primary Care Workforce Quarterly Update brings together staff working in general practice with those working in Primary Care Networks as collected by the NWRS.

From:
NHS Digital
Published
5 July 2024
Last updated
5 July 2024
Release date:
15 August 2024 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 15 August 2024 9:30am