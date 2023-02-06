Postgraduate initial teacher training targets: 2023 to 2024
This publication provides the Department for Education's target for the number of trainees required to undertake postgraduate initial teacher training in 2023/24, in order to provide state-funded English primary and secondary schools with a sufficient supply of new teachers. Targets are set at a national level, by subject. o Future teacher demand is estimated using the Teacher Workforce Model, which from 2021 onward replaced the previous Teacher Supply Model. This publication includes an explanation of how initial teacher training targets have been set using the Teacher Workforce Model.