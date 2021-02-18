Official statistics announcement

Point of first release for statistics on abundance of UK butterflies (2021 publication; includes data up to 2020)

Trends of population indices for UK butterflies.

Published 18 February 2021
Last updated 18 February 2021 — see all updates
From:
Joint Nature Conservation Committee
Release date:
26 March 2021 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 26 March 2021 9:30am