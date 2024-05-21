Planning Inspectorate statistical release 24 April 2025
Statistical release, data tables and charts – covering appeal and specialist casework: timeliness of decision making & volume of casework. Also included are the number of Inspectors.
Statistical release, data tables and charts – covering appeal and specialist casework: timeliness of decision making & volume of casework. Also included are the number of Inspectors.
To help us improve GOV.UK, we’d like to know more about your visit today. Please fill in this survey (opens in a new tab).