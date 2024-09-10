Physical Health Checks for People with Severe Mental Illness, Q1 2024-25
This publication supersedes 'Mental health: physical health checks for people with severe mental illness' which was based on the Strategic Data Collection Service (SDCS) collection and published on the NHS England website. The SDCS collection was retired at the end of the 2023-24 reporting period and the last publication was for 2023-24 Quarter 4 (January – March 2024) on 9 May. From 2024-25 onwards, physical health checks for people with severe mental illness are being monitored using the PHSMI GPES data and will be reported quarterly.