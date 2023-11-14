Origin-destination data explorer: Census 2021
A tool to view animated flows of people moving between places for work or migration, based on data from Census 2021, to a neighbourhood (MSOA) level. The available datasets in this tool will be Migration flows - Movement from address 12 months prior to census day, and Workplace flows - Usual residence and place of work These data were collected during a period when travel was largely restricted in the UK. Origin and destination points are representative and do not identify people or addresses. An introductory guide to the explorer tool will be included.