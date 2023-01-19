ONS response to the OSR review of migration statistics
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has been embarking on an ambitious programme to transform how it measures international migration. ONS has moved away from using the International Passenger Survey (IPS) to estimate migration and is undertaking an innovative programme based on the use of administrative data and modelling where there are data gaps. This will eventually replace the survey. Because of the importance of these statistics and the ambitious transformation programme underway, the Office for Statistics Regulation (OSR) conducted and published a review in March 2022. This review ensured that the transformed migration statistics were trusted, high quality and of value, in line with the Code of Practice for Statistics. This is the ONS response to that review.