Obesity Profile: November 2023 update
The Obesity Profile will be updated with data from the 2022 to 2023 National Child Measurement Programme. The tool displays prevalence of obesity, severe obesity, overweight, healthy weight and underweight at local, regional and national level over time; for children in Reception (aged 4 to 5 years) and Year 6 (aged 10 to 11 years). Disparities in child obesity prevalence by sex, deprivation quintile, and ethnic group for local authorities are also displayed in the tool.