Official statistics announcement

Obesity Profile: November 2023 update

The Obesity Profile will be updated with data from the 2022 to 2023 National Child Measurement Programme. The tool displays prevalence of obesity, severe obesity, overweight, healthy weight and underweight at local, regional and national level over time; for children in Reception (aged 4 to 5 years) and Year 6 (aged 10 to 11 years). Disparities in child obesity prevalence by sex, deprivation quintile, and ethnic group for local authorities are also displayed in the tool.

From:
Office for Health Improvement and Disparities
Published
6 September 2023
Last updated
19 October 2023 — See all updates
Release date:
7 November 2023 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 7 November 2023 9:30am