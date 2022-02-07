National statistics announcement

Northern Ireland Redundancy Annual Tables 2021

Update of Northern Ireland confirmed-redundancy statistics for 2021.

From:
Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency
Published
7 February 2022
Last updated
7 February 2022 — See all updates
Release date:
15 February 2022 7:00am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 15 February 2022 7:00am