National statistics announcement

Northern Ireland Poverty and Income Inequality Report 2021/22

Information on Household Income and poverty rates in Northern Ireland.

From:
Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency and Department for Communities (Northern Ireland)
Published
28 February 2023
Last updated
28 February 2023 — See all updates
Release date:
30 March 2023 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 30 March 2023 9:30am