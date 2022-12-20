Official statistics announcement

Northern Ireland New Dwelling Statistics Q4 2022

New Dwellings in each local government district in Northern Ireland during Oct - Dec 2022

From:
Department of Finance (Northern Ireland)
Published
20 December 2022
Last updated
20 December 2022 — See all updates
Release date:
15 February 2023 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 15 February 2023 9:30am