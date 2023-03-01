Official statistics announcement

Northern Ireland Migrant Access To Benefit 2020 and 2021

This publication covers migrant access to benefits in Northern Ireland in 2020 and 2021.

From:
Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency and Department for Communities (Northern Ireland)
Published
1 March 2023
Last updated
1 March 2023 — See all updates
Release date:
30 March 2023 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 30 March 2023 9:30am