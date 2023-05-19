Official statistics announcement

Northern Ireland Lone Pensioner and Disabled Persons Allowance Statistics 2023

These statistics show the number of persons and net amount awarded each year.

Department of Finance (Northern Ireland) and Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency
19 May 2023
21 June 2023 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 21 June 2023 9:30am