National statistics announcement

Northern Ireland House Price Index Q3 2023

House price index and standardised prices for Northern Ireland during Jul - Sep 2023

From:
Department of Finance (Northern Ireland)
Published
23 February 2023
Last updated
23 February 2023 — See all updates
Release date:
15 November 2023 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 15 November 2023 9:30am