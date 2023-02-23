National statistics announcement

Northern Ireland House Price Index Q2 2023

House price index and standardised prices for Northern Ireland during Apr - Jun 2023

From:
Department of Finance (Northern Ireland)
Published
23 February 2023
Last updated
23 February 2023 — See all updates
Release date:
16 August 2023 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 16 August 2023 9:30am