Northern Ireland greenhouse gas projections based on 2021 GHG inventory - Official Statistics in Development
The Northern Ireland greenhouse gas projections report is updated annually and provides estimates of future GHG emissions in Northern Ireland. This update to the Northern Ireland Greenhouse Gas projection tool considers the time series of greenhouse gas emissions from the 2021 greenhouse gas inventory, and projects emissions onward to 2032. This update does not consider the proposals being formulated for the NI Climate Action Plan (CAP). It is envisaged that these will be included in future updates on the finalisation and agreement of the CAP.