Official statistics announcement

Northern Ireland greenhouse gas projections based on 2021 GHG inventory - Official Statistics in Development

The Northern Ireland greenhouse gas projections report is updated annually and provides estimates of future GHG emissions in Northern Ireland. This update to the Northern Ireland Greenhouse Gas projection tool considers the time series of greenhouse gas emissions from the 2021 greenhouse gas inventory, and projects emissions onward to 2032. This update does not consider the proposals being formulated for the NI Climate Action Plan (CAP). It is envisaged that these will be included in future updates on the finalisation and agreement of the CAP.

From:
Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency and Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Northern Ireland)
Published
2 August 2024
Last updated
2 August 2024
Release date:
September 2024 (provisional)
These statistics will be released in September 2024