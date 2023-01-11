National statistics announcement

Northern Ireland Construction Bulletin: 1st April to 30th June 2023

This Bulletin provides a measure of the value of construction output in Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency
11 January 2023
28 September 2023 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 28 September 2023 9:30am