National statistics announcement

Northern Ireland Composite Economic Index (NICEI) – Q4 2023

This release of the NICEI covers the period 1st October to 31st December 2023 (Q4 2023).

From:
Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency
Published
3 October 2023
Last updated
3 October 2023 — See all updates
Release date:
28 March 2024 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 28 March 2024 9:30am