Accredited official statistics announcement

Northern Ireland Care Leavers 2023/24

This annual publication presents information on those who left care during the previous financial year, as well as the circumstances of those who have left care at the time of their nineteenth birthday.

From:
Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency and Department of Health (Northern Ireland)
Published
12 December 2024
Last updated
12 December 2024
Release date:
January 2025 (provisional)
These statistics will be released in January 2025