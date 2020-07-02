Official statistics announcement

NHS Workforce Statistics - June 2020

NHS workforce (HCHS) broken down by staff groups available by region and organisation

Published 2 July 2020
Last updated 2 July 2020 — see all updates
From:
NHS Digital
Release date:
24 September 2020 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 24 September 2020 9:30am