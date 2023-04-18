Official statistics announcement

NHS 111 / Integrated Urgent Care Patient experience survey for October 2022 to March 2023

Follow-up surveys for users of the NHS 111 / Integrated Urgent Care service.

From:
NHS England
Published
18 April 2023
Last updated
18 April 2023 — See all updates
Release date:
8 June 2023 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 8 June 2023 9:30am