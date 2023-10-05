National population projections: 2021-based interim
National population projections (NPPs) provide an indication of the potential future population size of the UK and its constituent countries. A headline only interim release using the latest available population data including Census 2021 (with a planned 2021 base-year) and new international migration assumptions using the latest estimates of international migration. Assumptions for cross border migration, fertility and mortality are reused from 2020-based interim NPPs. NPPs are widely used in planning, for example, fiscal projections, health, education, and pensions.