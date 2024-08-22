Accredited official statistics announcement

National life tables – life expectancy in England and Wales: 2021 to 2023

Trends in period life expectancy, a measure of the average number of years people will live beyond their current age, analysed by age and sex for England and Wales.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
22 August 2024
Last updated
22 August 2024
Release date:
October to November 2024 (provisional)
These statistics will be released between October and November 2024