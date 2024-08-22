National life tables – life expectancy in England and Wales: 2021 to 2023
Trends in period life expectancy, a measure of the average number of years people will live beyond their current age, analysed by age and sex for England and Wales.
Trends in period life expectancy, a measure of the average number of years people will live beyond their current age, analysed by age and sex for England and Wales.
To help us improve GOV.UK, we’d like to know more about your visit today. Please fill in this survey (opens in a new tab).